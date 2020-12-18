Twelve people to receive free tattoo removal at local laser center Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local laser center is holding its 10th event offering free removal of tattoos that could prevent employment in certain fields or being accepted into the military.

Empire Eye and Laser Center has pre-screened 12 patients for Saturday’s event, each referred by the Mission at Kern County and military recruiters, according to a release from the center.

“We primarily focus on removing tattoos that cannot be hidden by clothing,” said Jennifer Stambook, the center’s CEO. “We hope to enable new opportunities for these individuals who have worked so hard to turn their life around, or are passionate about serving our nation, but are being held back by choices made a long time ago.”