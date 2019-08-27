Free tacos until 8 p.m. at Union Avenue Tacos La Villa locations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Taqueria owner Jesus Miguel Nunez heard the voice of God, and the message was clear: free tacos for the masses.

Nunez, the owner of Tacos La Villa, was giving away free tacos today until 8 p.m. at the local chain’s 1801 and 1400 Union Ave. locations.

“The Holy Spirit spoke to me and said, ‘Make this happen, give away free tacos to all of Bakersfield,” Nunez said.

He said his business is growing and he wanted to give thanks. This is the 11th year the 1801 Union Ave. location has been in operation.