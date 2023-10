BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is set to host its free smog check event Saturday at the Kern County fairgrounds.

The Tune In and Tune Up event is set for 6:30 a.m. to noon.

If your vehicle doesn’t pass the free smog test, you’ll get an electronic voucher for $500 in smog-related testing and repairs at a local participating STAR-certified smog check station.