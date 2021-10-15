Free Signs of Child Abuse and Neglect Training on October 22

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Network for Children and Department of Human Services is partnering up to offer a free training on recognizing the signs of child abuse and neglect.

The Kern County Network for Children and the Kern County Department of Human Services is holding their last ‘Recognizing the Signs of Child Abuse and Neglect’ training of the year on Friday, October 22.

The training has been designed to help community members learn valuable information that keeps children safe and healthy. Attendees will have an opportunity during the training to ask questions and get a deeper understanding in hopes of promoting safer outcomes for children.

The training will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. via Zoom.

For information on how to sign up, call Alexis Shaw at 661-636-4993 or email alshaw@kern.org.