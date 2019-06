A resource fair followed by a showing of the movie “The Lorax” will be free to the public on Friday in Arvin.

County Supervisor David Couch and many other county departments will be hosting the resource fair and showing of “The Lorax” this Friday at Smothermon Park located at 800 Walnut Dr. in Arvin.

Free food, games, toys, and resources will be provided. You must bring your own chairs or blankets to sit on.

For more information about the event please call 661-868-3680.