BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern Transit is to offer free rides for currently enrolled Bakersfield College students with a valid student I.D. on all Kern Transit 100 routes, according to a news release from the college.

In addition, to this offer students may ride all 100-number routes for free, not just rides to and from school, according to the college. This offer is available now through Dec. 31.

If a current Bakersfield College student needs to take their photo and receive their I.D. they can do so by visiting the Office of Student Life on the Panorama Campus Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the college.