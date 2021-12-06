Free parvo, distemper shots offered by local dog rescue group this month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Unity K9 Express Rescue and The Labelle Foundation are hosting two free parvo and distemper vaccine clinics this month.

Residents can take their pets on Dec. 11 and Dec. 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to the F&M Fabrics parking lot, located at 2954 Niles St. The clinics will be drive-thru and walk-up events.

Local dog rescue group Unity K9 Express said over the last four months they’ve seen a huge increase in the number of dogs getting distemper. Distemper is a highly contagious and deadly disease for dogs. Dogs who are at least six weeks old are eligible for the vaccines.