To help begin the recovery process, Congressman Kevin McCarthy, Assemblyman Vince Fong, and State Senator Shannon Grove have teamed up with Toyota of Ridgecrest to host a free movie night Tuesday.

The movie night will be at Freedom Park being the Kerr McGee Center.

Free hot dogs, drinks and snacks will be served starting at 7 a.m. followed by a showing of Disney’s Dumbo at 8:30 p.m.