BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Direct free health care service, is the goal of the relaunch of Kern County Public Health’s Mobile Health Clinic.

The mobile clinic has been on hiatus since 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic but Director Brynn Carrigan said the clinic has returned on a mission to address the health needs of different Kern communities.

“We bring the services to them, so they can access them in a way that’s convenient for them and hopefully this really helps get our community back to accessing these vital services,” said Carrigan.

With the clinic relaunched, you might see it at a park near you, like Tuesday when the clinic was at McFarland Park.

Staff is ready to welcome all needing health screenings, immunizations, tuberculosis testing and birth control.

Carrigan says it’s all about making health accessible.

“If we’re really going to make a big difference in our overall health outcomes here in Kern that we bring services to our families so that they can access them,” said Carrigan.

When you see the mobile health clinic, you will check in and enter inside for your health needs.

Then, health professionals will help patients in either of the two private exam rooms. According to Carrigan, the clinic will be at different locations throughout the county daily.

“They are here to help to prevent long-term chronic disease and illness and we really are trying to positively impact our resident’s quality of life and longevity and taking advantage of these services do just that,” said Carrigan.

To find out where the mobile health clinic will be next, click here.