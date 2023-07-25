BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Superintendent of Schools announced Tuesday that all students will be served free breakfast and lunch during the 2023-24 school year.

KCSOS said in a release that free and reduced-price meal applications may still be sent out by local districts for purposes of school funding and program eligibility determinations, but every student will get free meals through the state’s universal meal program.

“The eligibility determination from these applications and/or alternative income forms will not impact a student’s ability to receive breakfast and lunch at no charge at their school,” according to the release.