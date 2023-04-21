Presented by Dignity Health

Dignity Health’s Community Wellness Program will be offering a free mammogram clinic on Sunday, April 30 at Wasco Parks & Recreation.

Here to give us more details on this event, is Angelica Montano, Supervisor of Health Education.

The event will go from 8A.M. – 4 P.M. Residents from the surrounding communities of: Shafter, Buttonwillow, Delano, McFarland, etc. are welcome to attend.

Women should call 661-323-3238 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins will be accepted but priority will be given to women with existing appointments.