Free flu shots offered at Kern County Fairgrounds on Sunday

Local News

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Free flu shots will be offered at the Kern County Fairgrounds on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Health experts continue to urge the community to get their flu shots this year to help prevent complications from the flu and COVID-19. The shots are courtesy of Kern County Public Health, Kern County Fairgrounds and the swap meet. Face masks will be required when on site.

The flu shot drive-thru clinic will take place in the Union Avenue Parking Lot. You are asked to enter through Gate 39 off Ming Avenue.

