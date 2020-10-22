Free drive-thru flu shot clinics taking place in Delano, Shafter on Friday

FILE – This Jan. 23, 2020 file photo shows a patient receiving a flu vaccination in Mesquite, Texas. According to a study released on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, flu vaccines for years were close to 60% effective against the flu strain that caused the most lab-confirmed illnesses last winter, but it proved only 31% effective last season. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two free drive-thru flu shot drives are taking place Friday in Delano and Shafter. County health officials have encouraged residents to get a flu shot this year to help avoid a “twindemic” of the both the flu and COVID-19.

Adventist Health Delano and Kaiser Permanente are hosting a free drive-thru flu shot clinic in Delano on Friday.

The flu shot drive takes place at La Vina Middle School located at 1331 Browning Road from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 23. No appointment is necessary. The shots are available for anyone 6 months old and older while supplies last.

In Shafter, Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals are hosting a free drive-thru flu shot clinic from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Shafter Aquatic Center located at 269 Poso Ave. Organizers ask that only people who want to receive the vaccine be in the vehicle when arriving, wear face coverings, and the shots are available for people aged 18 and older.