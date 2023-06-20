BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Where to get your next meal is a growing problem nationwide. in Kern County, Bakersfield College is providing a helpful solution during this challenging time.

That solution is a free farmers market and hundreds showed up Tuesday with the line continuing to grow as the day went on.

Residents from all over Kern County went to Bakersfield College with bags and baskets to fill with fruits and vegetables that have become pricey at the grocery store. Forcing many to make difficult choices like retired Kern resident Susie Sierra.

“A lot of us get behind on our bills it’s like should we pay this bill or that bill so we can buy groceries and so it makes it a lot harder for us,” Sierra said.

Out of the hundreds of people who showed up many were families, college students and retired residents. For Antonique Tarver, who is in between jobs, that made her more comfortable when coming to the market.

“I think it makes me comfortable that it’s a diverse group here like you have seniors here that are on a fixed income, you have young people here that are probably fresh out of school, you have people in between […] I feel like no matter where our economic status point is or living situation you see some of everything here today,” Tarver said.

Some of the food picked up could last many a few weeks saving them hundreds of dollars, this is why Sierra shared that this market is addressing a need in this community.

“Look at the lines right here just looking at the line lets you know we’re in need but they’re helping us, the community is being heard […] Even if it’s a little bit that means a lot,” Sierra said.

Bakersfield College plans to continue the farmers market each third Tuesday of every month through the year.