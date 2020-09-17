Free COVID-19 mobile testing site coming to Bakersfield College

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A free COVID-19 mobile testing site is coming to Bakersfield College next week. It will be free self-swab testing opportunity. The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force, Kern County Public Health Services Department, Bakersfield College and the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce are are hosting the test site.

You are asked to pre-register here, but walk-ups are also welcome that day. If you pre-registered, you are asked to bring your printed appointment voucher.

The testing site will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22 in the parking lot of the Bakersfield College Panorama campus on the corner of Haley Street and University Avenue.