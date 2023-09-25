BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — College looms for high school seniors and their parents this time of year, and a local credit union is helping to prepare those people.

Safe 1 Credit Union will be hosting a free college planning workshop presented by the credit union, Moneywise Wealth Management and March Consulting.

The workshop will take place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Career Technical and Education Center on Old River Road, and feature Justin Leland, Financial Advisor for Moneywise Wealth Management, and Kat Clowes, CEO and Founder of March Consulting.

Anyone interested can stream the workshop live or attend it in person. According to organizers, Leland and Clowes will cover topics including college applications, financial aid, housing and more. Those interested in attending can call 877-723-3128 or email marketing@safe1.org to secure their spot.