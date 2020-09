BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Parents can get a free child car seat inspection Saturday at the California Highway Patrol office near Pumpkin Center.

Officers will check that seats are properly installed and the size of the seat or seat belt is a good match for your child, the CHP said in a release. The inspection is free, but the agency requires an appointment.

The event will take place from 8 to 11 a.m. at 9855 Compagnoni St. Call 661-396-6600 to schedule an appointment.