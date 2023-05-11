BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — Kern County is partnering up with Teeter’s Mobile 1 Lube Express to offer a free catalytic converter etching service.

This service is only available today at 3706 Coffee Road between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The etching will match your license plate number which creates a way for law enforcement to locate you if your stolen catalytic converter is found.

The intended purpose of the free etching service is to help reduce thefts in our community.

Insurer State Farm said claims for stolen catalytic converters across the country had risen 109% between July 2021 and June 2022.