BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Animal Services is offering free pet adoptions Friday and Saturday.

The shelter says they are full and all pets will be available for adoption at no cost. If you can’t adopt a pet, you can foster one in need.

The shelter, located at 3951 Fruitvale Ave., will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information, call the Kern County Animal Services at 661-868-7100 or visit their website.