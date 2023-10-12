FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (KGET) — Frazier Park residents were surprised to find out the $1.7 billion Powerball jackpot was won at a store in their own backyard.

Residents were happy for the lucky winner and were wondering to themselves if they know the winner.

People at La Sierra restaurant were still abuzz about the news. Bred Wallis is a 25 year resident in Frazier Park and says he’s fine with not winning Wednesday’s jackpot.

Other residents said they have no idea who the winner could be, but they for sure would’ve skipped work if it was them. Some others said they would buy homes or even build a hospital in Frazier Park.

Many more were still happy for Andy Khalil, the owner of Midway Market & Liquor. Khalil is splitting a $1 million retailer payout with his brother and residents were congratulating him throughout the day.