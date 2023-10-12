BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After months with no jackpot winner, someone finally matched all six numbers of the Powerball Lottery and there’s now a new billionaire in Kern County.

The winning ticket to the country’s second biggest jackpot was sold at Midway Market and Liquor in Frazier Park. Media members from around the golden state flocked to the liquor store located in the rural area off southbound I-5 Thursday morning.

This is not only an exciting time for the ticket buyer, but for the liquor store too. The owners will get a cut of the prize which is worth one million dollars.

17 News spoke to a clerk at Midway Liquor Wednesday night who said he found out about the big news after several news outlets called him seeking information. He also said there are some regulars customers who routinely buy lotto tickets.

The winner of the $1.7 billion dollar jackpot has not come forward yet, but California is one of the states with a disclosure policy, so we will not know the identity of the winner until they come forward.