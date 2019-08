BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities seized and destroyed a total of 22,869 marijuana plants grown on undeveloped land north of Wasco and west of Delano.

The plants were found in multiple locations over a 312-acre area a mile north of Garces Highway and east of Wildwood Road, according to a court document.

The plants were disposed of where they were found and at the sheriff’s Lerdo facility, the document says.