Fox Theater’s Marquee Inspired program to continue through end of the year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Fox Theater Foundation announced it will continue its Marquee Inspired series through the end of the year.

Marquee Inspired was created after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Fox Theater’s closure. The program allows community members to place their own messages on display on the theater’s marquee for 24 hours.

The theater also joined the National Independent Venue Association to help the theater to stay afloat.

You can email the theater at info@thebakersfieldfox.com to get your own message on the marquee.