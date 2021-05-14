Fox Theater’s box office back open

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Fox Theater’s box office is back open with new hours after being shut down for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fox Theater announced on Thursday that they will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. People can stop by and purchase limited-edition Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater merchandise.

For questions, call the box office at 661-324-1369 or email them at info@thebakersfieldfox.com.

The box office is located on the corner of 20th and H streets.