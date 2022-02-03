Fox Theater to add new VIP area bar and stage

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Fox Theater in Bakersfield says it will soon have a new bar and performing area for VIPs.

The theater announced plans Thursday for the new VIP area in a video showing renderings of what it would look like inside.

VIPs and other ticketholders could soon be seated around a U-shaped bar just feet away from live music performances in a more intimate setting before or after shows in the main theater area. The animation also shows outdoor seating with bar stools looking inside the new area from H Street.

Construction is set to begin this weekend.