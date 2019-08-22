Fox Theater star honoring David Marcus to be unveiled in September

David Marcus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Fox Theater says it will unveil a star in honor of David Marcus during a ceremony and movie screening next month.

Marcus’ star will be unveiled in front of the Fox Theater during a ceremony Sept. 14 at 10:30 a.m.

A special free screening of the film “God’s Not Dead” will take place after the star unveiling.

Marcus was known as affectionately known as Mr. Bakersfield and was a fixture at high school sporting events. He was Centennial High School’s superfan.

A GoFundMe campaign raised over $5,000 for Marcus’ star.

Marcus died at the age of 60 on June 28 in hospice following a seventh treatment of cancer.

The theater says all donations received that day will go towards the David Marcus Scholarship Fund.

