Fox Theater star for David Marcus nearly funded

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fundraiser for a star honoring local cancer patient David Marcus in front of the Fox Theater is about $500 from reaching its $5,000 goal.

Marcus was nominated for the honor at the Downtown Bakersfield theater this week.

Marcus is undergoing cancer treatment for a seventh time and has been placed in hospice care at his home.

Last week, Marcus even received a message of support from President Donald Trump.

As of Thursday afternoon, the GoFundMe fundraiser raised $4,540.

You can donate to the GoFundMe account at this link.