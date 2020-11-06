Fox Theater reopening Nov. 16 with ‘The Wizard of Oz’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Fox Theater is reopening this month with a showing of one of cinema’s greatest films.

“The Wizard of Oz” will be shown at 7 p.m. Nov. 16, with the theater complying with state guidelines by enforcing social distancing, updating cleaning procedures and limiting the number of guests to 100 per screening, according to a release. Temperature checks will be performed before entering, and all guests are required to wear a mask.

Additionally, the theater is asking guests to purchase tickets online before arriving. The box office will only be open the night of the show.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.