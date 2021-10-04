Fox Theater partners with BHS to create book detailing its history

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fox Theater is asking residents to take a trip down memory lane and share stories and photos from past visits to help create a book providing an exhaustive look at its history.

The theater also is partnering with Bakersfield High School. Students will go through school archives for ads and articles related to the theater for the “Memories on H” book project, the Fox said in a news release.

Anyone with photos or stories they wish to share, or who would like to volunteer, is asked to email history@thebakersfieldfox.com.