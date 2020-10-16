Fox Theater now accepting Marquee Inspired message submissions for November

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Marquee Inspired is now accepting submissions for the month of November, the Fox Theater announced in a news release on Friday. There are are a few spots left for October.

Usually, the Fox Theater’s marquee displays names of upcoming acts and shows set for the historic stage, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those shows have been put on hold. Instead, the Fox Theater Foundation is allowing community members to display their own message on the theater’s iconic marquee for 24 hours.

The foundation said it can be anything from an inspirational quote, song lyrics, a graduation message, or something that will create a memory for the messenger and the community.

The Marquee Inspired program helps pay for essential theater bills during the coronavirus pandemic.

Those interested in displaying a message can email info@bakersfieldfox.com with the subject line MARQUEE INSPIRED.