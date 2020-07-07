Fox Theater now accepting Marquee Inspired message submissions for August

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Marquee Inspired is now accepting submissions for the month of August, according to the Fox Theater. There are are a few spots left in July.

Marquee Inspired will allow community members to place their message on display on the marquee for 24 hours. The foundation said it can be anything from an inspirational quote, song lyrics, a graduation message, or something that will create a memory for the messenger and the community.

The theater said it’s looking to keep it fun, so it will shy away from potentially controversial messages.

For more information on displaying a message, you can email info@thebakersfieldfox.com with the subject line MARQUEE INSPIRED.