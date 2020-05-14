Fox Theater marquee message over baseball sign stealing scandal prompts response from Houston theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — It looks like the rivalry between the Dodgers and the Astros has moved off the field and onto the marquees.

A couple weeks ago, the marquee at the Fox Theater had a message on it taking a dig at the sign-stealing Houston Astros. The sign read: “Never forget. Houston asterisks. Let’s Go Dodgers.”

It looks like someone in Texas saw it and decided to hit back.

The Warehouse Live Theater in Houston displayed the following on its marquee: “Kiss our asterisk! Los Angeles dodging championships since 1988.”

Despite a halt in the games, the trash talk continues.