BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Fox Theater is now offering dates in February to book a marquee message.

To book a message, email info@thebakersfieldfox.com with the subject line Marquee Inspired. Dates are booked on a first come, first served basis.

The message is displayed for 24 hours at a cost of $200. For an extra $100, the theater’s neon lights are turned on for an hour at sunset.