BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The energy of downtown Bakersfield continues to ripple, with a few new entertainment and leisure venues on the horizon. That includes the Fox Theater, where the ongoing restoration continues.

Fox Foundation board members were hopeful Friday that the state’s final $331 billion budget would include, as promised, $1 million for renovations.

Foundation board member Andrea Hansen said the theater’s status as a historic building of merit makes it deserving of the state’s attention. She said three projects rank highest in terms of need.

“Concrete, number one,” she said. “That is a huge project. The theater is almost 100 years old. There’s been a lot of feet on that floor and it is time for a major renovation. … [Also] lots of painting [is needed].

“Solar is another one we would love to implement. We spend a lot of money on our expenses every year and so if we’re able to implement some energy efficiency technology it’s going to allow us to save some money and spend that money somewhere else.”

Then there’s the word of new watering holes that should elevate things a notch or two. One is the Eye Street Pub, an Irish-style pub at the corner of 19th and Eye streets, right around the corner from the legendary Alley Cat.

Co-owner David Brust plans to open in early July.

“The community has been incredibly welcoming to us,” he said. “All of our neighbor bars, all of the restaurants that are nearby, they’ve all come in to see what’s happening, they’re all excited to see what we’re doing and they can’t wait for us to open.”

And Bust has another project right on the horizon – an old-fashioned honky honk, Rooster’s.

“Rooster’s Honky Tonk is really more about bringing back the Bakersfield Sound and bringing back country music on the main stage in Bakersfield,” He said. “The Crystal Palace is a wonderful place and they do an incredible job, but on a daily basis, being able to have live country music in Bakersfield – not just for the people that live here but for the tourists that come to Bakersfield expecting to hear the Bakersfield Sound – we’re going to fill that need.”

Temblor Brewing, a success story that has helped transform Buck Owens Boulevard, is making a move downtown as well – with a second, much smaller tap room at 17th Place, the alley on the north side of the historic Haberfelde building.

That’s currently the home of a private club, which is moving to a space perhaps four times as spacious at 18th and N streets, next to the Rice Bowl.

Co-owner Don Bynum, who’s involved in both businesses, says the new Temblor will open about two weeks after the private club moves out, and that’s still several weeks away.