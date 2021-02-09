Fox Theater Foundation releases new merch to support venue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Fox Theater Foundation has released new merchandise to help keep the venue running.

The merchandise features five different Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater t-shirt designs and a hoodie. The t-shirt and hoodie designs were created by Chris Borbon and photography was done by Nicole Bolinger.

You can visit here to shop. The theater encourages the community to upload photos of them wearing their merch on social media and using the hashtag #historicbakersfieldfox.

Photographer: Nicole Bolinger/Fox Theater

For questions on merchandise orders, you can email info@bakersfieldfox.com.