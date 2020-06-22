Fox Theater extending Marquee Inspired messages through July 31

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Fox Theater Foundation is now accepting submissions for Marquee Inspired messages for July 15-31. The Fox Theater came up with Marquee Inspired after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its closure.

Marquee Inspired will allow community members to place their own messages on display on the Fox Theater’s marquee for 24 hours. The foundation says it can be anything from an inspirational quote, song lyrics, a graduation message or something that will create a memory for the messenger and the community. Most dates have been booked for June and early July.

The Fox Theater Foundation also says they have joined the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), a group of more than 1,300 independent venues throughout the country who are asking legislation to help them stay afloat.

You can learn more about NIVA at saveourstages.com or by searching the hashtag #saveourstages.

Those interested in displaying a message through July 15-31 can email info@bakersfieldfox.com with the subject line Marquee Inspired.