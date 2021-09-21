Fox Theater cancels The Rocky Horror Picture Show scheduled Oct. 30

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Historic Fox Theater has canceled its showing of The Rocky Horror Picture Show that was scheduled for Oct. 30.

Officials say they had to cancel due to circumstances beyond the theater’s control but did not give any more information.

Refunds have been issued to the credit cards used to purchase the tickets. The theater said refunds can take up to 30 days to appear on your bank statement. Those who purchased tickets with cash can visit the Fox Theater office with their tickets and ID to process the refund. You can request a refund from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For questions, email the theater at info@thebakersfieldfox.com.

For other events, visit thebakersfieldfox.com.