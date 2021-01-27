Fox Theater asking community to share photos, memories for book

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — To create a book detailing its history, the Fox Theater is asking the community to share its photos and memories of the theater, whether it be a favorite concert or show, or if the theater holds special significance because a relative worked there or it was the site of a first kiss.

“The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater continues to stand because of the people that go through its doors,” the theater said in a release. “With 90 years of events and audiences making memories inside its walls, we will need help to bring the pages of this book together. We’re also looking for talented and passionate people to help write this book and we will be working with local educators and students to bring it to life.”

To submit anecdotes and photos, click here. To volunteer to help write the book, email history@thebakersfieldfox.com.