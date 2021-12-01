Fox Theater acts as Grand Marshall of the 2021 Bakersfield Christmas Parade in celebration of 91st birthday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Christmas Parade will return Thursday after 2019’s parade was cancelled due to the pandemic and will pay special recognition to the Fox Theater for its 91st birthday.

This year’s parade theme is “Movies of Christmas: the Sequel,” which makes it the perfect year for the Historic Fox Theater, the oldest theater in Bakersfield, to participate as the parade’s Grand Marshall.

Fox Theater opened its doors on Christmas Day in 1930. It’s float this year depicts the first film ever showed there: “Just Imagine,” a futuristic musical comedy set in the 1980s about a New Yorker (El Brendel) who wakes up in the future and plays Cupid for J-21 (John Garrick) and LN-18.

The float will include a live organist accompanying the movie and Fox Theater staff dressed as their favorite treats from the theater’s concession stand.

In addition to participating in the Christmas Parade, the Fox Theater will open its doors to the public during the parade and serve free popcorn and hot chocolate from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

“This is an opportunity for the community to enjoy our treasured theater during one of the most exciting nights in downtown Bakersfield,” said Matt Spindler, Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater Manager. “We invite the community in to enjoy a hot cup of cocoa, warm up from the cold, and explore the theater.”



