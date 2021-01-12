Fourth Raising Cane’s now open in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fourth Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers restaurant opened in Bakersfield on Tuesday.

The restaurant opened at 11403 Stockdale Hwy. across the street from The Park at River Walk. Bakersfield is now the first city in California with four Raising Cane’s restaurants, according to a representative with the company.

The restaurant is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 a.m.

Raising Cane’s is available for drive-thru, mobile ordering and takeout. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the dining room is closed.

