Fourth officer-involved shooting in Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An officer involved shooting this weekend leaves a father dead in South Bakersfield.



The man shot and killed by two BPD officers Saturday night was 41-year-old Alexandro Rosales. Neighbors 17News spoke to said they can’t believe what happened.

Two Bakersfield Police officers fatally shot Alexandro Rosales at his home on Dayton Avenue near Valley Plaza Mall on Saturday night.

“I was sleeping,” Veronica Valdobinos a resident in the area said. “I did not hear anything, but my husband heard several gun shots and woke me up. There were multiple gun shots.”

The officers were dispatched to the area in response to a domestic violence call. But next-door neighbors say they haven’t heard any fights.

According to police, officers were confronted by a man outside the home. It is not clear what happened during the confrontation between Rosales and the officers, but police said two officers wounded him.

Rosales a 41-year-old, father of four, was taken to Kern Medical for treatment but was later pronounced dead.

Authorities said Rosales had a gun and investigators confirmed the weapon was located at the scene.

Body cameras were on the officers and footage will be released following the investigation.

Now according to BPD, no officers were injured but the two officers are on paid administrative leave.

This is the fourth officer-involved shooting this year, third in February in Kern County and second involving Bakersfield Police Department.

Now anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Bakersfield Police at 661-327-7111.