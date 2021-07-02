Fourth of July travel numbers expected to hit pre pandemic highs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Holiday travelers have hit the roads to be with family and friends for this year’s celebration. Officials report these numbers are the closest to pre pandemic levels they’ve seen.

It’s the Fourth of July weekend and the Auto Club of Southern California estimates over 3 million Californians will travel at least 50 miles for the holiday.

With the number of estimated travelers reaching similar highs we saw during pre covid, Doug Shupe the communications and program manager for AAA gives some precautions.

“You want to make sure you look at the tires to see what condition they are in,” Shupe said. “Check the tire tread and inflation, make sure your fluids are topped off, make sure your battery is fully charged.”

We also spoke with CHP officer DC Williams about the busy weekend ahead. He said people should be well rested before a trip and be prepared for heavy traffic throughout the weekend.

“People need to be prepared for traffic stopping traffic slowing, they need to be prepared in case there are major instants like crashes that happen,” Williams said.

Officer Williams also said with the recent fires, travelers should be alert and be prepared for any possible emergency.

“We had quite of few fires up here recently on the Grapevine,” Williams said. “So just be prepared for the unexpected.”

AAA says they expect to help over 110,000 people through this holiday period.

We drove out to Interstate-5 to talk with travelers mid commute about where they’re heading for the Fourth.

Piyush Pesi / Fourth of July Traveler

“We are first going to Newport beach and after that we are spending a couple days in the Santa Barbra area,” Piyush Pesi said. “We are all vaccinated and just wanted to get out and have some fun.”

Kyle Jorgensen is traveling to reunite with the rest of his family after not seeing them since the start of the pandemic.

“We’re headed to Lodi California,” Jorgensen said. We’re going to see our family that lives up there we haven’t seen them since before COVID. “