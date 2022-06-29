BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Fourth of July is right around the corner and preparations for celebrations are underway. But have you prepared a plan for your furry friends?

Fourth of July weekend is notorious for being one of the busiest times of the year for local animal shelters.

Dog owners need to be ready. It may be a time of celebration but it’s the opposite for our canine companions. Hundreds of them are reported missing every Fourth of July in Bakersfield.

“Fireworks absolutely terrify the living daylights out of our pets and so the most responsible thing we can do on the Fourth of July is to keep them inside with you,” Julie Johnson the CEO of the Bakersfield Animal Care Center said. “If you want to see fireworks go to a professional show.”

Keeping your dogs microchipped and collard with all your up-to-date information is essential in case they escape.

“Your dog doesn’t know what the Fourth of July is all they know is that there are loud explosions happening and they go into fight or flight and if they flight they might not come back,” Nick Cullen the director of Kern County Animal Services said.

Bring your dogs inside, turn on music and the tv to help wash out the sound of the firework explosions. You can speak with your vet about having your pet medicated.

Johnson said keeping your dog on a leash, even if it’s in your backyard, might be necessary because you don’t know what will set off your dog.

“If you’re not sure put a leash on them to take them out to go potty,” Johnson said. “We’ve seen dogs go through plate glass windows. We’ve seen dogs bust through fences just trying to get away from the noise.”

Fireworks terrify our dogs and send them into a panic. Keep your dogs inside for the Fourth of July and keep them safe.