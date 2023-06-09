BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Park at River Walk’s popular Independence Day celebration is returning this summer.

The celebration will feature live music by The 95’s and The Habbits, a free fireworks show and food vendors.

The fireworks show is scheduled to start at 9:15 p.m. and live music will start at the Dignity Health Amphitheatre at 6 p.m., according to organizers.

The Fourth of July event will impact traffic in the area.

City officials say access to Aera Park and the Kern River Bike Trail at Calloway Drive and Jewetta Avenue is scheduled to close at 8:45 p.m.

During the fireworks show, traffic through the Park at River Walk area will be closed for about 30 minutes, according to organizers.

Expect delays.

