Fourth of July concert by ‘Beale Street Band’ to be broadcast on Kern Government Television and social media

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Municipal Band, commonly referred to as the “Beale Park Band,” will perform a Fourth of July concert that will be streamed on multiple social media pages and broadcast on Kern Government Television.

The Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra said the band, which is made up of BSO musicians, will perform from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and the concert will be broadcast on the following platforms: Beale Park Band Facebook page; Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra Facebook page; Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra YouTube channel; City of Bakersfield Facebook page; City of Bakersfield YouTube channel; and City of Bakersfield Recreation and Parks Facebook page.

The concert will also be broadcast on Kern Government Television in Bakersfield on Brighthouse Networks Channel 16, AT&T U-verse Channel 99, in Boron on Charter Cable Channel 18, in California City on Charter Cable Channel 18, in Frazier Park on Cal Neva Cable Channel 18, in Lake Isabella on MediaCom Cable Channel 16, in Mojave on Charter Cable Channel 18, in Rosamond on Charter Cable Channel 18 and in Ridgecrest on MediaCom Cable Channel 16.