Four vehicles involved in major-injury accident

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a major-injury accident involving four vehicles at Chester Avenue and Roberts Lane.

According to the department, the accident happened at around noon and blocked the roadway. The impact of the vehicles was so extreme that the motor of one of the vehicles ended up in a plot across the street at the nearby McDonald’s.

No fatalities from the collisions have been announced by the CHP. This article will be updated once more information becomes available.

