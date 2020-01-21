Four teens suffer major injuries after car is sideswiped, drives into embankment and hits tree

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several teens suffer major injuries after their car was hit off Highway 178 Monday morning. The California Highway Patrol says that a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt traveling westbound on Highway 178 just west of Union Avenue, was sideswiped by a Honda sedan.

CHP says the Honda was attempting to make a lane change into the same lane the Chevrolet was in, injuring four teens.

As a result the Chevrolet drove off the roadway into an embankment and collided with a tree. The Honda fled the scene after the soon after the crash, CHP says.

All four teens in the Chevrolet suffered major injuries and were transported to Kern Medical Hospital. One teenage girl was not wearing a seat belt, according to CHP.

At this time the investigation is ongoing.