Four Tehachapi-area residents hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning relating to power shutoffs

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — At least four Tehachapi-area residents have been hospitalized over the past two weeks for carbon monoxide poisoning stemming from improper generator use and home heating during power shutoffs.

Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley said a pregnant woman was poisoned after heating her home with her oven last month during Southern California Edison’s Public Safety Power Shutoffs. Another person was found unconscious in their home after starting up an emergency generator inside their garage.

All patients were admitted to the hospital and survived the incidents, Adventist Health said.

The hospital is advising residents to take precautions to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning, such as by installing battery-powered carbon monoxide detectors in their homes. This is especially important if an emergency generator is running. Residents are encouraged to learn how to properly use these generators ahead of any future power shutoffs.

“This is a very real public health issue,” says Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley President Jeff Lingerfelt. “As we brace for more of these unexpected power outages during the winter season, we want our friends and neighbors to know how to properly heat their homes so they’re not at risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.”