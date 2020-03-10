Four residents currently being tested for coronavirus after county gets another negative result

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four people are currently being tested for the coronavirus in Kern County after one test result came back negative, according to the county Public Health Services Department.

In a video briefing posted on the KCPH website, Public Information Officer Michelle Corson said the department is hoping to have the results of the other four residents soon. The county can now do local testing rather than having to submit samples to the state.

Corson said there are no changes to the monitoring program. Four people are still being monitored for COVID-19 but have not shown any symptoms at this point.

So far, test results for four people have come back negative, according to the county.

Statewide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said there are 148 cases and 10 deaths. There are still no confirmed cases in Kern County.