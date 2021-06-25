Four people displaced in mobile home fire in Ridgecrest

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — Four people, including two children, have been displaced in a mobile home fire in Ridgecrest this morning.

The Kern County Fire Department said firefighters arrived at the Ridgecrest Town and Country Mobile Home Park and found a mobile home and car on fire and that the fire was threatening other nearby homes. Crews were able to knock down the fire but the mobile home was completely destroyed, the department said.

Two adults and two children were not injured but were displaced due to the fire, according to KCFD. It is not known at this time what caused the fire. The investigation into the fire is ongoing.